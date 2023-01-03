By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers is outlining a largely liberal agenda in his second inaugural address, calling for overturning an 1849 state law banning abortions, expanding Medicaid coverage, legalizing marijuana and fighting water pollution. Evers and other constitutional officers elected in November took their oaths of office Tuesday during a day thick on pomp and thin on substance. Members of the Legislature were to be sworn in later Tuesday. Evers says his recent reelection win served as a rejection of “the bitter politics of resentment.” Many of the issues Evers highlighted, including legalizing marijuana and abortions, have broad public support, based on numerous Marquette University Law School polls.

