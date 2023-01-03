MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has announced the hiring of Mike Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo announced last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role. Tressel spent the past two seasons working as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff. Tressel also worked at Michigan State from 2007-20. Longo has been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.