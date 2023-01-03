By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points in a return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 123-113 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards’ five-game winning streak. Antetokounmpo has scored at least 40 points in three straight games for the first time in his career. The two-time MVP sat out a 118-95 loss to the Wizards on Sunday because of a sore left knee. The only other Bucks to score at least 40 points in three straight appearances are Flynn Robinson in February 1969 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 1972. Antetokounmpo also had 10 rebounds and seven assists, giving him at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his last three games. Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points for Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.