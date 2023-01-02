The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 60, Northland Pines 40

Bangor 80, Wausau East 77

Bonduel 63, Sturgeon Bay 50

Cashton 66, Independence 33

DeForest 67, Beaver Dam 54

Drummond 62, Mellen 55

Edgar 52, Spencer 34

Germantown 78, Beaver Dam 53

Goodman/Pembine 78, Wausaukee 45

Hurley 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 34

Laona-Wabeno 61, Phillips 48

Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57

Northwestern 81, Sparta 66

Oconto 73, Oconto Falls 68

Palmyra-Eagle 43, Cambria-Friesland 40

Pittsville 55, Rib Lake 50

Saint Thomas More 69, Marquette University 61

Solon Springs 74, Washburn 59

West Allis Central 61, East Troy 60

West Salem 91, Northwestern 52

Weston 46, Wonewoc-Center 29

