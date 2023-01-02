The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 48, Owen-Withee 29

Albany 62, Turner 38

Amery 49, Unity 25

Burlington 74, Racine Horlick 24

Cadott 72, Cameron 25

Colfax 57, Regis 45

Gilman 43, Flambeau 40

Grantsburg 66, Cumberland 17

Heritage Christian 57, Salam School 32

Monona Grove 55, Mineral Point 42

Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40

Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36

Pittsville 71, Rib Lake 33

Reedsville 50, Roncalli 33

Rio 54, Barneveld 45

River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 38

Shorewood 57, Appleton East 50

Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50

St. Croix Falls 65, Osceola 52

St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40

Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53

West Salem 60, Northwestern 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iola-Scandinavia vs. Adams-Friendship, ccd.

