The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 74, Racine Horlick 24

Colfax 57, Regis 45

Grantsburg 66, Cumberland 17

Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40

Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36

Reedsville 50, Roncalli 33

Rio 54, Barneveld 45

Shorewood 57, Appleton East 50

St. Croix Falls 65, Osceola 52

St. Marys Springs 47, Shiocton 40

Waukesha West 73, Cedarburg 53

West Salem 60, Northwestern 55

___

