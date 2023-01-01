By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — This isn’t how the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings hoped to perform as they get ready for the playoffs. Minnesota lost 41-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Vikings won the division title thanks to 11 victories in one-score games, but they have also suffered a few lopsided losses that raise questions about their ability to make a postseason run. Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions and lost a fumble against the Packers, and Justin Jefferson was held to one catch for 15 yards. The Vikings are 12-4 despite having been outscored by 19 points by their opponents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.