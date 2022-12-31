MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and three assists and the United States beat Finland 6-2 on Saturday to win Group B in the world junior hockey championship. The Americans will face Germany — the fourth-place team in Group A — in the quarterfinals Monday. The U.S. was 3-1 in the group. In the other quarterfinals, the Group A champion Czech Republic will face Switzerland, Canada will meet Slovakia, and Finland will play Sweden. Also, Latvia and Austria will meet in a best-of-three relegation round. Luke Hughes and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the United States, Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and Lane Hutson also scored and Trey Augustine made 29 saves.

