By JIM FULLER

Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal had 22 points and Caroline Ducharme added 19 points and seven rebounds to lead eighth-ranked UConn to a 61-48 victory over visiting Marquette on Saturday. Aaliyah Edwards had nine points and eight rebounds and Dorka Juhasz added nine points and 10 rebounds for UConn. Liza Carlen had 15 points and six rebounds for Marquette. UConn played just six players in the first half as leading scorer Azzi Fudd missed another game due to a knee injury and Aubrey Griffin, who has started nine games, was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.

