MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of food made at home without a commercial license or kitchen. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans. The ruling marks the second court victory for three women who have been fighting for years to sell food from home. Lisa Kivirist, Dela Ends and Kriss Marion won a ruling in 2017 that a state ban on selling home-baked goods was unconstitutional.

