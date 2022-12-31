The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 58, Cambria-Friesland 44

Almond-Bancroft 69, Assumption 61

Altoona 57, Cumberland 56

Amherst 45, Pacelli 39

Arrowhead 60, Northland Pines 40

Ashwaubenon 78, Plymouth 64

Big Foot 62, Williams Bay 40

Bruce 70, Webster 69

Catholic Central 42, Milwaukee South 38

Chippewa Falls 71, Merrill 55

Cudahy 75, Saint Francis 54

De Pere 74, Brookfield East 34

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 70, Horicon 44

Fort Atkinson 52, Lake Mills 49

Frederic 84, South Shore 45

Freeport, Ill. 61, Monroe 55

Heritage Christian 62, River Ridge 53

Howards Grove 57, Randolph 37

Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 46

Lake City, Minn. 59, Saint Croix Central 44

Little Chute 69, Waupaca 50

Luther 81, Mondovi 62

Madison La Follette 57, Onalaska 53

Manitowoc Lincoln 78, Reedsburg Area 21

Marquette University 76, South Milwaukee 74, OT

Marshall 81, Hustisford 36

Menominee, Mich. 49, Marinette 34

Milwaukee Hamilton 105, Madison East 83

Muskego 68, Cedarburg 59

New Glarus 69, Pardeeville 62

Oconto 73, Oconto Falls 68

Oshkosh North 86, Wisconsin Lutheran 75

Oshkosh West 61, Adams-Friendship 37

Owen-Withee 57, Bangor 51

Platteville 63, Dodgeville 40

Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 63, New Richmond 54

Royall 46, Cashton 32

St. Mary Catholic 83, Newman Catholic 72

Stevens Point 57, Eau Claire North 37

Stoughton 58, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 48

Sun Prairie West 84, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 74

The Prairie School 66, Columbus Catholic 45

Union Grove 69, Racine Park 67

Waukesha North 74, University School of Milwaukee 56

Wausau East 78, Stratford 62

Westosha Central 65, Racine Case 63

Wilmot Union 76, Kenosha Tremper 62

Winona Cotter, Minn. 43, Prairie du Chien 37

Xavier 64, Martin Luther 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..