By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Taylor and Tyler Rogers are determined to help San Francisco’s bullpen return to one of the best in baseball. The twins will be pitching for the Giants and playing together for the first time at age 32. They insist they’re not pranksters but Tyler Rogers came on to Taylor’s introductory video call and posed as someone else to ask a question. Taylor, the lefty, will be pitching alongside Tyler, the righty, after Taylor Rogers signed a $33 million, three-year contract this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.