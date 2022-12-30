MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship. In Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Group A, Germany beat Austria 4-2 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. Slovakia will close group play Saturday against Switzerland. Latvia finished last in the group with one point. It will face Austria — last in Group A with four losses — in a best-of-three relegation round that begins Monday in Halifax. The United States will wrap up Group B play against Finland on Saturday in Moncton. In Group A finales in Halifax on Saturday, Canada will play Sweden, and Germany will meet the Czech Republic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.