The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 42, Tomahawk 22
Altoona 61, Osseo-Fairchild 57
Amherst 53, Pacelli 39
Edgar 51, Columbus Catholic 45
Edgerton 55, Dodgeville 44
Ellsworth 59, Mondovi 36
Evansville 43, Waterloo 42
Holmen 61, Rice Lake 50
Howards Grove 50, Omro 45
Iowa-Grant 34, Juda 24
Marion 50, Lakewood, S.C. 34
Menomonee Falls 64, Sheboygan South 49
New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51
Notre Dame 84, Green Bay Preble 35
Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40
Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 66, Luther 45
Prairie Farm 65, Solon Springs 28
Racine Case 60, Wilmot Union 50
Racine Lutheran 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 32
South Shore 60, Frederic 29
Stewartville, Minn. 90, New Richmond 65
Valders 51, Plymouth 45
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..