GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 42, Tomahawk 22

Altoona 61, Osseo-Fairchild 57

Amherst 53, Pacelli 39

Edgar 51, Columbus Catholic 45

Edgerton 55, Dodgeville 44

Ellsworth 59, Mondovi 36

Evansville 43, Waterloo 42

Holmen 61, Rice Lake 50

Howards Grove 50, Omro 45

Iowa-Grant 34, Juda 24

Marion 50, Lakewood, S.C. 34

Menomonee Falls 64, Sheboygan South 49

New Auburn 57, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 51

Notre Dame 84, Green Bay Preble 35

Oconto 48, Oconto Falls 40

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 66, Luther 45

Prairie Farm 65, Solon Springs 28

Racine Case 60, Wilmot Union 50

Racine Lutheran 50, Kenosha Indian Trail 32

South Shore 60, Frederic 29

Stewartville, Minn. 90, New Richmond 65

Valders 51, Plymouth 45

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 67

