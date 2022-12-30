The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 53, Pacelli 39

Edgar 51, Columbus Catholic 45

Ellsworth 59, Mondovi 36

Evansville 43, Waterloo 42

Holmen 61, Rice Lake 50

Howards Grove 50, Omro 45

Iowa-Grant 34, Juda 24

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Minn. 66, Luther 45

Racine Case 60, Wilmot Union 50

South Shore 60, Frederic 29

Stewartville, Minn. 90, New Richmond 65

