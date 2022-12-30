By STEVE MEGARGEE

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as No. 15 Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight by beating Western Michigan 76-66. Wisconsin hadn’t played since a 78-56 victory over Lehigh on Dec. 15. A winter storm led to the cancellation of a scheduled Dec. 23 home game with Grambling State. The Badgers led 29-27 at halftime and outscored Western Michigan 16-4 in the first 4 ½ minutes of the second half. Wisconsin made its first seven shots from the floor during the second half.

