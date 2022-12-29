The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 61, Elmwood/Plum City 42
Appleton North 68, Slinger 48
Aquinas 78, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69
Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65
Ashwaubenon 74, Appleton East 56
Auburndale 63, Augusta 23
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Richland Center 40
Brillion 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61
Brookfield Central 65, Neenah 56
Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56
Catholic Memorial 81, Belleville 55
Chequamegon 58, Luck 45
Crandon 50, Suring 33
Crivitz 79, Oconto 61
D.C. Everest 69, Green Bay Southwest 47
Darlington 93, Potosi 65
Deerfield 69, Monroe 60
Dodgeland 41, Johnson Creek 38
Dodgeville 68, Baraboo 53
Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43
Ellsworth 51, Cadott 36
Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58
Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45
Florence 60, Stockbridge 56
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Appleton West 71
Franklin 52, Bishop Moore, Fla. 46
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Grafton 83, Dominican 77
Green Bay East 42, Two Rivers 40
Green Bay Preble 60, Menasha 56
Greendale 80, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Hortonville 70, West De Pere 50
Hudson 76, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 48
Kiel 75, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
La Crosse Logan 60, Watertown 47
Ladysmith 81, Whitehall 64
Lakeland 76, Flambeau 50
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 56
Living Word Lutheran 72, North Fond du Lac 43
Manawa 85, Kohler 66
Marshfield 66, Janesville Parker 46
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28
Medford Area 81, Brookfield Academy 50
Menominee Indian 73, Laona-Wabeno 53
Middleton 73, Oconomowoc 43
Milwaukee Hamilton 85, Racine Case 64
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Wauwatosa East 63
Monona Grove 61, Waukesha West 55
Montello 65, Marion 57
Mosinee 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42
Mount Horeb 74, Winona, Minn. 59
Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57
Neillsville 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
New Berlin West 53, Milwaukee Golda Meir 41
New Glarus 72, Brodhead 48
Northland Pines 78, Marinette 39
Oakfield 60, Waterloo 40
Omro 72, Delavan-Darien 43
Oostburg 60, Denmark 51
Pacelli 67, Assumption 57
Port Washington 87, Audubon Tech and Communication 80
Prescott 95, St. Louis Park, Minn. 82
Princeton/Green Lake 83, Juda 29
Racine Park 66, Racine Lutheran 56
Racine St. Catherine’s 78, Brown Deer 61
Reedsville 63, Wisconsin Heights 33
Rhinelander 85, Ashland 46
River Falls 59, Wausau West 46
Roncalli 49, Lourdes Academy 31
Royall 54, Lancaster 46
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 87, St. Marys Springs 84
Saint Thomas More 69, Marquette University 62
Sheboygan North 80, Fuller Collegiate 42
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Kenosha Reuther 28
Solon Springs 75, Turtle Lake 50
Somerset 65, Antigo 50
St. Croix Falls 81, Amery 58
Superior 60, Hiawatha Collegiate, Minn. 57
Three Lakes 42, Niagara 40
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Turner 56, Cambridge 54
Valders 69, Wrightstown 62
Waunakee 52, Kettle Moraine 47
Wauwatosa West 75, Kaukauna 56
West Allis Nathan Hale 70, Milton 68
West Salem 91, Northwestern 52
Westfield Area 61, Rio 45
Whitefish Bay 78, Shorewood 58
Whitnall 64, Menomonee Falls 58
Wilmot Union 60, Fennimore 51
Wisconsin Dells 79, Ripon 47
Young Coggs Prep 60, Carney-Nadeau, Mich. 57
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..