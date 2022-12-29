The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 63, Amherst 56

Bangor 80, Wausau East 77

Berlin 46, Lomira 45

Black River Falls 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54

Bowler 89, Gresham Community 19

Byron, Mich. 73, New Richmond 58

Cassville 70, New Lisbon 64

Cudahy 71, University School of Milwaukee 47

Dominican 98, South Milwaukee 51

Drummond 60, Frederic 57

Eau Claire Memorial 80, Hamilton 69

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Algoma 51

Fort Atkinson 59, Elkhorn Area 51

Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 49

Heritage Christian 49, Columbus Catholic 38

Homestead 68, Milwaukee Academy of Science 67

Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50

Ithaca 70, Argyle 55

Kaukauna 73, Grafton 65

Kenosha Indian Trail 46, Waterford 44

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Cuba City 55

Kewaskum 44, West Bend West 36

Kiel 72, Random Lake 48

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38

Lodi 72, Edgerton 65

Loyal 55, Rosholt 24

Manitowoc Lutheran 69, New Holstein 65

Marathon 78, Spencer 44

Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39

McDonell Central 93, Chequamegon 50

Melrose-Mindoro 69, De Soto 40

Mishicot 63, Washington Island 46

Mount Horeb 53, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 46

Newman Catholic 78, Milwaukee Juneau 68

Northwestern 81, Sparta 66

Notre Dame 65, Edgewood 59

Oneida Nation 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32

Osceola 64, Cameron 63

Parkview 56, Albany 37

Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45

Prescott 65, Irondale, Minn. 64

Rice Lake 77, Altoona 46

Saint Croix Central 50, Rochester Lourdes, Minn. 47

Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57

Sauk Prairie 64, Big Foot 38

Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 53

Somerset 72, Ripon 62

Southwestern 72, Shullsburg 67

Stoughton 48, Stevens Point 42

Thorp 63, Lincoln 59

Verona Area 81, Janesville Craig 80

Waukesha North 48, Catholic Central 44

West Allis Central 61, East Troy 60

West Salem 69, Elk Mound 41

Winter 79, Butternut 34

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Onalaska 55

___

