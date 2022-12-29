The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 60, Parkview 24

Appleton North 47, Pulaski 34

Aquinas 65, Lake Mills 56

Arrowhead 63, Homestead 59

Athens 71, Greenwood 31

Augusta 45, Elmwood/Plum City 38

Bangor 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 59

Bearden, Tenn. 59, Beaver Dam 39

Blair-Taylor 50, Cashton 39

Boscobel 74, Wauzeka-Steuben 48

Brown Deer 87, Milwaukee Washington/Career and Tech. Ed. 38

Butternut 53, Winter 40

Cornell 55, Gilmanton 21

Cuba City 60, Brodhead 46

DeForest 72, Oregon 68

Drummond 55, Frederic 15

Edgerton 84, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 15

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Jackson Christian, Mich. 22

Elkhorn Area 59, Fort Atkinson 48

Fond du Lac 54, Stevens Point 41

Grafton 58, Sheboygan Area Luth. 55

Gresham Community 69, Saint Thomas Aquinas 14

Hurley 51, Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48

Kaukauna 86, Germantown 77

Kimberly 67, Brookfield Central 60

La Crosse Logan 43, Adams-Friendship 28

Laconia 65, Bonduel 37

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 55, Luther 53

Lincoln 57, Thorp 26

Lodi 54, Marathon 51

Lodi 58, Wautoma 47

Manawa 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43

McDonell Central 79, Luck 13

Medford Area 53, Cumberland 27

Merrill 62, Alma/Pepin 27

Milwaukee DSHA 77, Madison Memorial 55

Montello 53, Marion 11

Neillsville 52, Auburndale 46

New London 62, Clintonville 36

New Richmond 57, Bloomington Kennedy, Minn. 36

Newman Catholic 47, Wausau East 45

North Fond du Lac 76, Kohler 53

Onalaska 46, Chippewa Falls 38

Osceola 60, Grantsburg 48

Pardeeville 58, Hustisford 32

Pewaukee 34, Oak Creek 21

Pius XI Catholic 48, Watertown 35

Platteville 59, Stoughton 46

Prescott 55, Hastings, Minn. 50

Randolph 43, Kewaskum 29

Reedsburg Area 61, Sparta 33

Rosholt 52, Loyal 48

Sauk Prairie 60, La Crosse Central 41

Seneca 58, De Soto 25

Somerset 49, Ripon 44

St. Mary Catholic 73, Coleman 35

Stanley-Boyd 55, Flambeau 40

Stratford 51, Shullsburg 40

Sun Prairie West 85, McFarland 78, OT

Superior 56, Marshfield 50

Tomah 58, Black River Falls 39

Valders 60, Howards Grove 53

Washburn 41, Chequamegon 31

Waupun 53, Lakeland 49

Wausau West 59, Hudson 57

Wauwatosa West 68, Mosinee 41

Whitehall 62, Spring Valley 42

