The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 46, Lomira 45
Black River Falls 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Cassville 70, New Lisbon 64
Cudahy 71, University School of Milwaukee 47
Drummond 60, Frederic 57
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Hamilton 69
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Algoma 51
Fort Atkinson 59, Elkhorn Area 51
Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Gresham Community 69, Bowler 14
Heritage Christian 49, Columbus Catholic 38
Homestead 68, Milwaukee Academy of Science 67
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Ithaca 70, Argyle 55
Kaukauna 73, Grafton 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 46, Waterford 44
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Cuba City 55
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38
Loyal 55, Rosholt 24
Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39
McDonell Central 93, Chequamegon 50
Melrose-Mindoro 69, De Soto 40
Mishicot 63, Washington Island 46
Mount Horeb 53, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 46
Newman Catholic 78, Milwaukee Juneau 68
Northwestern 81, Sparta 66
Notre Dame 66, Edgewood 59
Parkview 56, Albany 37
Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45
Prescott 65, Irondale, Minn. 64
Saint Croix Central 50, Rochester Lourdes, Minn. 47
Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 53
Somerset 72, Ripon 62
Stoughton 48, Stevens Point 42
Verona Area 81, Janesville Craig 80
West Allis Central 61, East Troy 60
West Salem 69, Elk Mound 41
Winter 79, Butternut 34
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Onalaska 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..