The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berlin 46, Lomira 45
Black River Falls 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Cassville 70, New Lisbon 64
Cudahy 71, University School of Milwaukee 47
Drummond 60, Frederic 57
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Hamilton 69
Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Gresham Community 69, Bowler 14
Heritage Christian 49, Columbus Catholic 38
Homestead 68, Milwaukee Academy of Science 67
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Ithaca 70, Argyle 55
Kaukauna 73, Grafton 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 46, Waterford 44
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Cuba City 55
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38
McDonell Central 93, Chequamegon 50
Melrose-Mindoro 69, De Soto 40
Newman Catholic 78, Milwaukee Juneau 68
Notre Dame 66, Edgewood 59
Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45
Saint Croix Central 50, Rochester Lourdes, Minn. 47
Somerset 72, Ripon 62
Stoughton 48, Stevens Point 42
Verona Area 81, Janesville Craig 80
West Salem 69, Elk Mound 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..