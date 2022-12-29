CYPRESS, Calif. (AP) — Snowbirds are a common sight in Southern California in wintertime — except when they’re actually a bird. A snowy owl to be exact. Crowds of bird-watchers have been showing up in an Orange County neighborhood to gawk at a snowy owl, a species normally found around the Arctic tundra, Canada and several northern U.S. states. It’s current home is a rooftop perch in the balmy city of Cypress, California. The Orange County Register reports that local bird experts speculate that the bird could have arrived in Southern California aboard a ship or perhaps is a captive bird that escaped.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.