By The Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee is 7- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Timberwolves are 7-11 on the road. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by D’Angelo Russell averaging 6.5.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves 115-102 in their last matchup on Nov. 5. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 29 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Russell is averaging 16.8 points and 6.5 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 48.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (knee), Jrue Holiday: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.