The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma/Pepin 61, Elmwood/Plum City 42

Appleton North 68, Slinger 48

Aquinas 78, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69

Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65

Ashwaubenon 74, Appleton East 56

Brillion 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61

Brookfield Central 65, Neenah 56

Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56

Catholic Memorial 81, Belleville 55

Chequamegon 58, Luck 45

Crivitz 79, Oconto 61

D.C. Everest 69, Green Bay Southwest 47

Darlington 93, Potosi 65

Dodgeville 68, Baraboo 53

Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43

Ellsworth 51, Cadott 36

Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58

Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Appleton West 71

Gillett 54, Lena 31

Grafton 83, Dominican 77

Green Bay Preble 60, Menasha 56

Greendale 80, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Hudson 76, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 48

Kiel 75, Manitowoc Lutheran 52

La Crosse Logan 60, Watertown 47

Lakeland 76, Flambeau 50

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 56

Living Word Lutheran 72, North Fond du Lac 43

Manawa 85, Kohler 66

Marshfield 66, Janesville Parker 46

Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69

McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28

Medford Area 81, Brookfield Academy 50

Menominee Indian 73, Laona-Wabeno 53

Middleton 73, Oconomowoc 43

Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Wauwatosa East 63

Monona Grove 61, Waukesha West 55

Mosinee 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42

Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57

Neillsville 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 51

Oakfield 60, Waterloo 40

Omro 72, Delavan-Darien 43

Port Washington 87, Audubon Tech and Communication 80

Prescott 95, St. Louis Park, Minn. 82

Racine Park 66, Racine Lutheran 56

Reedsville 63, Wisconsin Heights 33

Rhinelander 85, Ashland 46

River Falls 59, Wausau West 46

Royall 54, Lancaster 46

Sheboygan North 80, Fuller Collegiate 42

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Kenosha Reuther 28

Somerset 65, Antigo 50

St. Croix Falls 81, Amery 58

Superior 60, Hiawatha Collegiate, Minn. 57

Tomah 64, Menomonie 61

Valders 69, Wrightstown 62

Waunakee 52, Kettle Moraine 47

Wauwatosa West 75, Kaukauna 56

West Salem 91, Northwestern 52

Whitefish Bay 78, Shorewood 58

Whitnall 64, Menomonee Falls 58

Wilmot Union 60, Fennimore 51

Wisconsin Dells 79, Ripon 47

