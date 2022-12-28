The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma/Pepin 61, Elmwood/Plum City 42
Appleton North 68, Slinger 48
Aquinas 78, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 69
Arcadia 74, Stanley-Boyd 65
Ashwaubenon 74, Appleton East 56
Brillion 73, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 61
Brookfield Central 65, Neenah 56
Bruce 77, Gilmanton 56
Catholic Memorial 81, Belleville 55
Chequamegon 58, Luck 45
Crivitz 79, Oconto 61
D.C. Everest 69, Green Bay Southwest 47
Darlington 93, Potosi 65
Dodgeville 68, Baraboo 53
Elk Mound 72, Sparta 43
Ellsworth 51, Cadott 36
Fall Creek 67, Osseo-Fairchild 58
Fall River 66, Tomahawk 45
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Appleton West 71
Gillett 54, Lena 31
Grafton 83, Dominican 77
Green Bay Preble 60, Menasha 56
Greendale 80, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Hudson 76, Chisago Lakes, Minn. 48
Kiel 75, Manitowoc Lutheran 52
La Crosse Logan 60, Watertown 47
Lakeland 76, Flambeau 50
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 60, Prairie du Chien 56
Living Word Lutheran 72, North Fond du Lac 43
Manawa 85, Kohler 66
Marshfield 66, Janesville Parker 46
Martin Luther 76, Pius XI Catholic 69
McDonell Central 78, Bayfield 28
Medford Area 81, Brookfield Academy 50
Menominee Indian 73, Laona-Wabeno 53
Middleton 73, Oconomowoc 43
Milwaukee Lutheran 82, Wauwatosa East 63
Monona Grove 61, Waukesha West 55
Mosinee 85, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 42
Mukwonago 75, Beaver Dam 57
Neillsville 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
Oakfield 60, Waterloo 40
Omro 72, Delavan-Darien 43
Port Washington 87, Audubon Tech and Communication 80
Prescott 95, St. Louis Park, Minn. 82
Racine Park 66, Racine Lutheran 56
Reedsville 63, Wisconsin Heights 33
Rhinelander 85, Ashland 46
River Falls 59, Wausau West 46
Royall 54, Lancaster 46
Sheboygan North 80, Fuller Collegiate 42
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Kenosha Reuther 28
Somerset 65, Antigo 50
St. Croix Falls 81, Amery 58
Superior 60, Hiawatha Collegiate, Minn. 57
Tomah 64, Menomonie 61
Valders 69, Wrightstown 62
Waunakee 52, Kettle Moraine 47
Wauwatosa West 75, Kaukauna 56
West Salem 91, Northwestern 52
Whitefish Bay 78, Shorewood 58
Whitnall 64, Menomonee Falls 58
Wilmot Union 60, Fennimore 51
Wisconsin Dells 79, Ripon 47
