The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 74, Luxemburg-Casco 33
Auburndale 52, Mosinee 46
Baldwin-Woodville 49, D.C. Everest 38
Beaver Dam 49, East Nashville Literature, Tenn. 40
Cambridge 49, Fall River 32
Cedarburg 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Columbus Catholic 48, Pacelli 42
Crandon 40, Suring 21
Dodgeville 60, Jefferson 31
East Troy 46, Waterford 42
Edgar 49, Amherst 31
Elk Mound 64, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Fond du Lac 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34
Germantown 75, Verona Area 74
Hortonville 72, West De Pere 52
Janesville Craig 66, Lakeside Lutheran 50
Kewaskum 69, Sheboygan Area Luth. 63
Kickapoo 66, Mauston 41
Kohler 56, Manawa 40
Laconia 63, Westfield Area 36
Lake Mills 55, Waupun 50, OT
Lena 48, Gillett 47
Lomira 48, Fennimore 37
Marinette 34, Northland Pines 14
Marshall 66, Dodgeland 21
Marshfield 39, Hudson 34
McFarland 71, Turner 46
Medford Area 29, Luck 11
Menominee Indian 46, Laona-Wabeno 44
Merrill 76, Augusta 32
Monona Grove 58, Columbus 42
Muskego 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 40
Neillsville 59, Wauwatosa West 46
New Glarus 74, Baraboo 46
Niagara 53, Three Lakes 41
North Fond du Lac 71, Milwaukee Golda Meir 36
Notre Dame 76, Kettle Moraine 67
Oak Creek 52, Kimberly 49
Oconomowoc 66, Milton 58
Oconto 53, Crivitz 34
Oregon 65, Hartford Union 59
Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41
Poynette 61, Pecatonica 30
Prairie du Chien 51, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 41
Prescott 68, Maranatha Christian, Minn. 58
Prescott 68, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 58
Racine Lutheran 54, Racine Horlick 20
Reedsburg Area 50, La Crosse Central 48
Rio 54, Barneveld 45
Ripon 60, Wisconsin Dells 56
Saint Thomas More 50, Mayville 33
Sauk Prairie 55, Sparta 27
Somerset 60, Antigo 47
South Shore 66, Unity 45
Stevens Point 77, Greenfield 56
Stratford 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 54
Superior 75, Wausau West 64
Waukesha West 75, Oostburg 59
Wauwatosa East 71, Port Washington 63
Esko Tournament=
Third Place=
Solon Springs 53, Cherry, Minn. 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..