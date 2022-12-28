The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashwaubenon 74, Luxemburg-Casco 33
Auburndale 52, Mosinee 46
Beaver Dam 49, East Nashville Literature, Tenn. 40
Cedarburg 82, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Columbus Catholic 48, Pacelli 42
Crandon 40, Suring 21
Dodgeville 60, Jefferson 31
Edgar 49, Amherst 31
Fond du Lac 65, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 34
Janesville Craig 66, Lakeside Lutheran 50
Kickapoo 66, Mauston 41
Kohler 56, Manawa 40
Laconia 63, Westfield Area 36
Lake Mills 55, Waupun 50, OT
Lena 48, Gillett 47
Lomira 48, Fennimore 37
Marinette 34, Northland Pines 14
Marshall 66, Dodgeland 21
McFarland 71, Turner 46
Medford Area 29, Luck 11
Menominee Indian 46, Laona-Wabeno 44
Merrill 76, Augusta 32
Monona Grove 58, Columbus 42
Muskego 58, West Allis Nathan Hale 40
New Glarus 74, Baraboo 46
Niagara 53, Three Lakes 41
Notre Dame 76, Kettle Moraine 67
Oak Creek 52, Kimberly 49
Oconto 53, Crivitz 34
Oregon 65, Hartford Union 59
Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41
Poynette 61, Pecatonica 30
Prairie du Chien 51, Dover-Eyota, Minn. 41
Prescott 68, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 58
Reedsburg Area 50, La Crosse Central 48
Ripon 60, Wisconsin Dells 56
Sauk Prairie 55, Sparta 27
Somerset 60, Antigo 47
South Shore 66, Unity 45
Superior 75, Wausau West 64
Waukesha West 75, Oostburg 59
