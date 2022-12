By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Taylor Rogers is joining twin brother Tyler as a reliever with the San Francisco Giants, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract. On April 11 in San Francisco, they both pitched in the same game, with Taylor playing for San Diego at the time. It was the second time in major league history that twins pitched in the same game and the first time on opposing teams. Taylor Rogers will make $9 million next season and $12 million each in 2024 and 2025. San Francisco designated infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for the 32-year-old Rogers.

