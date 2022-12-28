MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship. Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon Nemec had three assists in the Group B game. Adam Gajan made 23 saves to help Slovakia rebound from an opening 5-2 loss to Finland on Tuesday. Tyler Boucher of the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67′s scored twice for United States. Michigan forward Gavin Brindley added a goal and Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 30 saves. The Americans opened Monday with a 5-2 victory over Latvia. In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada faced Germany in the night game.

