By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers already has played through a broken thumb and injured ribs this season. Now he’s dealing with a left knee issue as he attempts to keep the Packers in playoff contention. Rodgers didn’t practice Wednesday because of the knee problem, but says he has no worries about his availability for Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Rodgers says he expects to practice later this week. The 39-year-old Rodgers hasn’t performed up to his standards numbers-wise this year, and injuries have been among the reasons.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.