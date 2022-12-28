MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rib Mountain State Park is set to get a facelift. The state Department of Natural Resources policy board earlier this month approved a new master plan for the park near Wausau. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the plan allows the park’s ski resort, Granite Peak, to lease an additional 100 acres of public land. State and county governments can also acquire as much as 1,160 acres of land around the existing park for new projects, such as a nature center and a network of new trials for hikers and bikers.

