By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy to a $73 million, six-year contract, locking up another key player with a long-term deal. The contract includes a $15 million club option for 2029 with no buyout that could raise the total value of the agreement to $88 million. Murphy will make $4 million in 2023, $9 million in 2024 and $15 million each season from 2025 through 2028. The deal follows a familiar pattern of the Braves agreeing to new contracts with players who are still under club control for an extended period.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.