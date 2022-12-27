The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 72, D.C. Everest 65

Appleton North 58, Hartford Union 50

Aquinas 65, Richland Center 56

Auburndale 64, Assumption 36

Audubon Tech and Communication 68, Edgar 65

Badger 69, Kenosha Bradford 49

Baraboo 69, Fennimore 45

Brillion 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34

Burlington 70, Racine Lutheran 47

Catholic Central 65, Parkview 55

Columbus 59, West Allis Central 33

Denmark 64, Green Bay East 37

Dodgeland 56, Juda 23

Dodgeville 68, Cambridge 47

Fall River 0, Marion 0

Franklin 60, Evangelical Christian, Fla. 40

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Baldwin-Woodville 54

Germantown 72, Beaver Dam 56

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Hilbert 54

Independence 58, Houston, Minn. 55

Iowa-Grant 42, Barneveld 40

Kenosha Indian Trail 52, Westosha Central 47

Kettle Moraine 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 77

Lake Holcombe 67, Gilman 58

Lake Mills 78, Jefferson 50

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38

Laona-Wabeno 75, Suring 48

Lincoln 70, Greenwood 43

Madison La Follette 66, Madison East 53

Menominee Indian 82, Crandon 65

Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44

Monona Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 39

Mukwonago 69, Oak Creek 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Adams-Friendship 42

New Berlin West 59, West Bend East 53

Oakfield 61, Westfield Area 48

Oostburg 54, Two Rivers 25

Platteville 62, Evansville 42

Port Washington 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 56

Princeton/Green Lake 71, Johnson Creek 41

Reedsville 66, Florence 47

Rio 52, Waterloo 47

River Falls 75, Tomah 34

River Ridge 63, Kickapoo 33

Sauk Prairie 74, McFarland 65

Shawano 56, Green Bay Southwest 47

Solon Springs 76, Prairie Farm 71

Spencer 74, Abbotsford 69

St. Mary Catholic 95, Lourdes Academy 65

St. Marys Springs 65, Roncalli 45

Superior 59, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 51

The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50

Thorp 52, Athens 43

Tomahawk 72, Montello 37

Turner 75, Wilmot Union 74

Waukesha West 59, Omro 50

Waunakee 55, Wauwatosa East 51

Windermere Prep, Fla. 65, Madison Memorial 36

Winneconne 58, Waupaca 46

Wisconsin Heights 64, Stockbridge 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Milton, Ga. vs. Arrowhead, ccd.

