The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 72, D.C. Everest 65
Appleton North 58, Hartford Union 50
Aquinas 65, Richland Center 56
Auburndale 64, Assumption 36
Audubon Tech and Communication 68, Edgar 65
Badger 69, Kenosha Bradford 49
Baraboo 69, Fennimore 45
Brillion 75, Luxemburg-Casco 34
Burlington 70, Racine Lutheran 47
Catholic Central 65, Parkview 55
Columbus 59, West Allis Central 33
Dodgeland 56, Juda 23
Dodgeville 68, Cambridge 47
Franklin 60, Evangelical Christian, Fla. 40
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Baldwin-Woodville 54
Germantown 72, Beaver Dam 56
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Hilbert 54
Independence 58, Houston, Minn. 55
Iowa-Grant 42, Barneveld 40
Kenosha Indian Trail 52, Westosha Central 47
Kettle Moraine 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 77
Lake Holcombe 67, Gilman 58
Lake Mills 78, Jefferson 50
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38
Laona-Wabeno 75, Suring 48
Lincoln 70, Greenwood 43
Madison La Follette 66, Madison East 53
Menominee Indian 82, Crandon 65
Menomonie 49, Wausau West 44
Monona Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 39
Mukwonago 69, Oak Creek 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Adams-Friendship 42
New Berlin West 59, West Bend East 53
Oakfield 61, Westfield Area 48
Oostburg 54, Two Rivers 25
Platteville 62, Evansville 42
Port Washington 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 56
Princeton/Green Lake 71, Johnson Creek 41
Reedsville 66, Florence 47
Rio 52, Waterloo 47
River Falls 75, Tomah 34
River Ridge 63, Kickapoo 33
Sauk Prairie 74, McFarland 65
Shawano 56, Green Bay Southwest 47
Solon Springs 76, Prairie Farm 71
St. Mary Catholic 95, Lourdes Academy 65
St. Marys Springs 65, Roncalli 45
Superior 59, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 51
The Prairie School 91, Kenosha Reuther 50
Thorp 52, Athens 43
Tomahawk 72, Montello 37
Turner 75, Wilmot Union 74
Waukesha West 59, Omro 50
Waunakee 55, Wauwatosa East 51
Windermere Prep, Fla. 65, Madison Memorial 36
Winneconne 58, Waupaca 46
Wisconsin Heights 64, Stockbridge 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
