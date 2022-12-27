The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 72, D.C. Everest 65

Auburndale 64, Assumption 36

Audubon Tech and Communication 68, Edgar 65

Baraboo 69, Fennimore 45

Catholic Central 65, Parkview 55

Columbus 59, West Allis Central 33

Dodgeville 68, Cambridge 47

Franklin 60, Evangelical Christian, Fla. 40

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 61, Hilbert 54

Iowa-Grant 42, Barneveld 40

Lake Mills 78, Jefferson 50

Laona-Wabeno 75, Suring 48

Madison La Follette 66, Madison East 53

Menominee Indian 82, Crandon 65

Monona Grove 82, Delavan-Darien 39

Mukwonago 69, Oak Creek 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 61, Adams-Friendship 42

New Berlin West 59, West Bend East 53

Port Washington 87, Milwaukee Pulaski 56

Princeton/Green Lake 71, Johnson Creek 41

Reedsville 66, Florence 47

River Ridge 63, Kickapoo 33

Sauk Prairie 74, McFarland 65

Shawano 56, Green Bay Southwest 47

St. Mary Catholic 95, Lourdes Academy 65

St. Marys Springs 65, Roncalli 45

Superior 59, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 51

Thorp 52, Athens 43

Waukesha West 59, Omro 50

Windermere Prep, Fla. 65, Madison Memorial 36

Winneconne 58, Waupaca 46

Wisconsin Heights 64, Stockbridge 45

___

