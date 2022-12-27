MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has picked a county administrator to lead the state Department of Natural Resources. Evers announced Tuesday that he has appointed Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne as DNR secretary. Payne replaces Preston Cole, who retired last month. Payne has served as Sheboygan County administrator for the last 20 years, coordinating and directing county administrative and management functions and developing the county’s annual budget. Before he became the county administrator he served as executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association. He also worked for five years at the state agriculture department in the early 1990s.

