By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 20 of his 41 points in the third quarter to help the Celtics beat the Bucks 139-118 in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA. Jaylen Brown scored 13 of his 29 in the fourth. Giannis Antetokounmpo lost his temper after a hard pick sent him to the floor and retaliated by shoving the Celtics All-Star. Antetokounmpo was given a technical foul and went to the bench. The teams played the last 3:41 without further incident. Antetokounmpo added 27 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, and Jrue Holiday scored 23 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.