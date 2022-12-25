By ALANIS THAMES

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown, Green Bay’s defense had four takeaways and the Packers came from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers (7-8) have won their past three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two regular to make the postseason. Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted three times in the fourth quarter to end Miami’s comeback bid with the Dolphins trailing by six points.

