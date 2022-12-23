By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos met in person for the first time in two years Thursday, as both sides are talking more about trying to work together in the coming legislative session. Evers and Vos met privately at the governor’s residence. Evers met last week with Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu. Vos on Friday called it a “positive sign” and said the meeting was a “good first step.” Vos said he and Evers had a good dialogue on a number of topics, but he declined to discuss details. Britt Cudaback, a spokesperson for Evers, also called it a good meeting but declined to provide details.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.