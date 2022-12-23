The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21

Appleton North 55, Wausau West 40

Chequamegon 64, Hurley 61

Crivitz 73, Lena 16

De Pere 70, Kimberly 42

Neillsville 53, Lincoln 41

New Lisbon 88, Wonewoc-Center 28

Niagara 62, North Dickinson, Mich. 41

Stoughton 75, Milton 62

Washburn 60, Ashland 41

Waukesha South 56, Waukesha West 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Altoona vs. New Richmond, ppd.

Athens vs. Abbotsford, ppd.

Bay Port vs. Notre Dame, ppd.

Beloit Memorial vs. Burlington, ppd.

Berlin vs. Kettle Moraine Lutheran, ppd.

Big Foot vs. Badger, ppd.

Birchwood vs. Butternut, ppd.

Bruce vs. Siren, ppd.

Cadott vs. Stanley-Boyd, ppd.

Cambria-Friesland vs. Hustisford, ppd.

Crandon vs. Antigo, ppd.

Cumberland vs. Grantsburg, ppd.

Durand vs. Luther, ppd.

Fall River vs. Columbus, ppd.

Gillett vs. Manawa, ppd.

Gilmanton vs. Lake Holcombe, ppd.

Highland vs. River Ridge, ppd.

Kettle Moraine vs. Hamilton, ppd.

Kickapoo vs. Wonewoc-Center, ppd.

Lincoln vs. Brookwood, ppd.

Living Word Lutheran vs. Lake Country Lutheran, ppd.

Lomira vs. Random Lake, ccd.

Marathon vs. Iola-Scandinavia, ppd.

Markesan vs. Laconia, ppd.

McFarland vs. Monona Grove, ppd.

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Kingdom Prep Lutheran, ppd.

Milwaukee Hamilton vs. Kettle Moraine, ppd.

Mount Horeb vs. Lakeside Lutheran, ppd.

North Crawford vs. Hillsboro, ppd.

Owen-Withee vs. Columbus Catholic, ppd.

Pacelli vs. Menominee Indian, ppd.

Port Edwards vs. Bowler, ppd.

Port Edwards vs. Bowler/Gresham, ppd.

Rice Lake vs. Osceola, ppd.

River Valley vs. Lodi, ppd.

Sheboygan Area Luth. vs. New Holstein, ppd.

Shell Lake vs. New Auburn, ppd.

Shiocton vs. Chilton, ppd.

Sparta vs. Beaver Dam, ppd.

Spencer vs. Colby, ppd.

Stillwater, Minn. vs. Hudson, ppd.

Stockbridge vs. Lena, ppd.

Sun Prairie vs. DeForest, ppd.

Tomah vs. Arcadia, ppd.

Unity vs. Saint Croix Central, ppd.

Viroqua vs. De Soto, ppd.

Waupun vs. Kewaskum, ppd.

Wausau East vs. Lakeland, ppd.

West Allis Nathan Hale vs. Whitnall, ppd.

Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Brillion, ppd.

Whitefish Bay vs. Greenfield, ppd.

Wild Rose vs. Assumption, ppd.

Williams Bay vs. Dodgeland, ppd.

Wisconsin Lutheran vs. Brookfield Central, ppd.

