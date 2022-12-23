By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth at least $68 million. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Jenkins’ contract has a base value of $68 million and could go up to $74 million. The 2019 second-round pick’s original contract was set to expire at the end of this season. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the extension. The 26-year-old Jenkins has tarted multiple games at every position on the offensive line other than right guard.

