The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barneveld 70, Benton 36
Merrill 67, Rhinelander 59
Mosinee 46, Edgar 31
Norway, Mich. 52, Niagara 48
Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30
Superior 79, Duluth East, Minn. 51
Waukesha West 67, Waukesha South 17
West De Pere 61, De Pere 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Oconto vs. GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad., ccd.
Red Wing, Minn. vs. River Falls, ppd.
Sevastopol vs. Gibraltar, ccd.
Southern Door vs. Algoma, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..