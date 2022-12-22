The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barneveld 70, Benton 36

Merrill 67, Rhinelander 59

Mosinee 46, Edgar 31

Norway, Mich. 52, Niagara 48

Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30

Superior 79, Duluth East, Minn. 51

Waukesha West 67, Waukesha South 17

West De Pere 61, De Pere 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Oconto vs. GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad., ccd.

Red Wing, Minn. vs. River Falls, ppd.

Sevastopol vs. Gibraltar, ccd.

Southern Door vs. Algoma, ccd.

___

