The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 55, Rib Lake 34
Albany 66, Juda 11
Amherst 44, Markesan 32
Arrowhead 76, Oconomowoc 53
Ashland 56, Spooner 44
Ashwaubenon 48, Green Bay Preble 46
Bangor 76, Arcadia 32
Baraboo 69, Portage 27
Barneveld 70, Benton 36
Berlin 60, Wautoma 52
Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 37
Bonduel 60, Sevastopol 52
Bonduel 64, Amherst 31
Brodhead 59, East Troy 44
Brodhead 66, Whitewater 32
Brookfield East 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 26
Butternut 49, Mercer 40
Cadott 59, Fall Creek 58
Catholic Memorial 50, Mukwonago 36
Cedarburg 81, Nicolet 35
Clinton 51, Big Foot 37
Coleman 67, Crivitz 25
Columbus Catholic 33, Greenwood 29
Crandon 57, Stratford 37
Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 32
De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 40
DeForest 42, Watertown 37
Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50
Dodgeland 44, Valley Christian 32
Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52
Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 58
Edgerton 60, Jefferson 37
Evansville 52, East Troy 51
Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 55
Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Denmark 35
Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 26
Germantown 73, Wauwatosa East 65
Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 45
Grafton 55, West Bend East 45
Grantsburg 48, Siren 41
Green Bay Southwest 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 44
Greendale 48, Waukesha North 35
Hamilton 66, Milwaukee DSHA 61
Hayward 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
Homestead 82, Hartford Union 64
Hudson 60, Menomonie 38
Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 20
Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pacelli 44
Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 47
Kenosha Bradford 58, Madison East 47
Kenosha Christian Life 48, Saint Francis 31
Kettle Moraine 68, Muskego 40
Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27
Kickapoo 57, Weston 16
Kimberly 81, Madison Memorial 38
Laconia 69, St. Marys Springs 49
Ladysmith 48, Cameron 10
Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18
Lakeland 58, Antigo 33
Little Chute 42, Waupaca 34
Lomira 53, Mayville 37
Lourdes Academy 48, Winneconne 44
Luck 31, Northwood 19
Marathon 49, Colby 34
Marinette 43, Wrightstown 39
Marshfield 82, Wausau East 32
Martin Luther 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45
McDonell Central 62, Bloomer 43
Mellen 54, Butternut 36
Menominee Indian 78, Marion 14
Milton 49, Fort Atkinson 46
Milw. Bay View 43, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 36
Milwaukee King 93, Milwaukee School of Languages 64
Mishicot 68, Hilbert 20
Monona Grove 79, Madison La Follette 46
Mosinee 46, Edgar 31
Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 50
Nekoosa 37, Port Edwards 27
New Auburn 40, Cornell 30
New London 56, Xavier 43
Niagara 53, Suring 43
Northwestern 62, Barron 42
Oakfield 82, Chesterton 15
Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36
Omro 66, Campbellsport 43
Oostburg 89, Kohler 44
Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30
Osseo-Fairchild 77, Thorp 44
Pecatonica 57, Monticello 50
Phillips 53, Laona-Wabeno 52
Pius XI Catholic 56, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48
Plymouth 44, Kiel 38
Poynette 60, Mauston 52
Prairie Farm 77, Clayton 25
Prescott 60, Amery 50
Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Burlington 42
Richland Center 52, Riverdale 34
River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46
River Ridge 59, Southwestern 37
Sauk Prairie 56, Wisconsin Dells 53
Shawano 58, Green Bay East 22
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42
Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39
Sheboygan North 52, Pulaski 39
Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33
Slinger 61, West Bend West 38
Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50
Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36
St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23
St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 35
Stevens Point 74, D.C. Everest 29
Sun Prairie West 69, Waunakee 51
Three Lakes 47, Prentice 40
Tomah 42, Luther 40
Tomahawk 55, Chequamegon 43
Unity 47, Webster 30
Valders 60, Kewaunee 35
Waukesha West 67, Waukesha South 17
Waupun 55, Kewaskum 41
Wausau West 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50
West De Pere 65, Seymour 39
West Salem 60, Durand 49
Westby 48, Cashton 33
Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Tri-County 26
Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 44
Winter 61, Birchwood 37
Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Menomonee Falls 53
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Northland Pines 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Green Bay West vs. Menasha, ccd.
River Valley vs. Viroqua, ccd.
White Lake vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..