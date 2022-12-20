The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 55, Rib Lake 34

Albany 66, Juda 11

Amherst 44, Markesan 32

Arrowhead 76, Oconomowoc 53

Ashland 56, Spooner 44

Ashwaubenon 48, Green Bay Preble 46

Bangor 76, Arcadia 32

Baraboo 69, Portage 27

Barneveld 70, Benton 36

Berlin 60, Wautoma 52

Blair-Taylor 65, Melrose-Mindoro 37

Bonduel 60, Sevastopol 52

Bonduel 64, Amherst 31

Brodhead 59, East Troy 44

Brodhead 66, Whitewater 32

Brookfield East 48, West Allis Nathan Hale 26

Butternut 49, Mercer 40

Cadott 59, Fall Creek 58

Catholic Memorial 50, Mukwonago 36

Cedarburg 81, Nicolet 35

Clinton 51, Big Foot 37

Coleman 67, Crivitz 25

Columbus Catholic 33, Greenwood 29

Crandon 57, Stratford 37

Darlington 62, Iowa-Grant 32

De Pere 55, Sheboygan South 40

DeForest 42, Watertown 37

Deerfield 79, Wayland Academy 50

Dodgeland 44, Valley Christian 32

Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52

Eau Claire North 65, Rice Lake 58

Edgerton 60, Jefferson 37

Evansville 52, East Troy 51

Fond du Lac 68, Oshkosh North 55

Fox Valley Lutheran 68, Denmark 35

Freedom 61, Luxemburg-Casco 26

Gillett 59, Oneida Nation 45

Grafton 55, West Bend East 45

Grantsburg 48, Siren 41

Green Bay Southwest 71, Manitowoc Lincoln 44

Hamilton 66, Milwaukee DSHA 61

Hayward 48, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Homestead 82, Hartford Union 64

Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

Hurley 66, Lac Courte Oreilles 20

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pacelli 44

Ithaca 51, Wauzeka-Steuben 47

Kenosha Bradford 58, Madison East 47

Kenosha Christian Life 48, Saint Francis 31

Kettle Moraine 68, Muskego 40

Kewaskum 68, Ozaukee 27

Kickapoo 57, Weston 16

Kimberly 81, Madison Memorial 38

Laconia 69, St. Marys Springs 49

Ladysmith 48, Cameron 10

Lake Holcombe 57, Bruce 18

Lakeland 58, Antigo 33

Little Chute 42, Waupaca 34

Lomira 53, Mayville 37

Lourdes Academy 48, Winneconne 44

Luck 31, Northwood 19

Marathon 49, Colby 34

Marinette 43, Wrightstown 39

Marshfield 82, Wausau East 32

Martin Luther 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 45

McDonell Central 62, Bloomer 43

Mellen 54, Butternut 36

Menominee Indian 78, Marion 14

Milton 49, Fort Atkinson 46

Milw. Bay View 43, Milwaukee Excellence Charter 36

Milwaukee King 93, Milwaukee School of Languages 64

Mishicot 68, Hilbert 20

Monona Grove 79, Madison La Follette 46

Mosinee 46, Edgar 31

Mosinee 59, Rhinelander 50

Nekoosa 37, Port Edwards 27

New Auburn 40, Cornell 30

New London 56, Xavier 43

Niagara 53, Suring 43

Northwestern 62, Barron 42

Oakfield 82, Chesterton 15

Oconto Falls 54, Clintonville 36

Omro 66, Campbellsport 43

Oostburg 89, Kohler 44

Oshkosh West 61, Appleton West 30

Osseo-Fairchild 77, Thorp 44

Pecatonica 57, Monticello 50

Phillips 53, Laona-Wabeno 52

Pius XI Catholic 56, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 48

Plymouth 44, Kiel 38

Poynette 60, Mauston 52

Prairie Farm 77, Clayton 25

Prescott 60, Amery 50

Racine St. Catherine’s 60, Burlington 42

Richland Center 52, Riverdale 34

River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46

River Ridge 59, Southwestern 37

Sauk Prairie 56, Wisconsin Dells 53

Shawano 58, Green Bay East 22

Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Cedar Grove-Belgium 42

Sheboygan Falls 56, Two Rivers 39

Sheboygan North 52, Pulaski 39

Shell Lake 59, Frederic 33

Slinger 61, West Bend West 38

Solon Springs 55, Washburn 50

Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36

St. Croix Falls 68, Cumberland 23

St. Mary Catholic 61, Howards Grove 35

Stevens Point 74, D.C. Everest 29

Sun Prairie West 69, Waunakee 51

Three Lakes 47, Prentice 40

Tomah 42, Luther 40

Tomahawk 55, Chequamegon 43

Unity 47, Webster 30

Valders 60, Kewaunee 35

Waukesha West 67, Waukesha South 17

Waupun 55, Kewaskum 41

Wausau West 70, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 50

West De Pere 65, Seymour 39

West Salem 60, Durand 49

Westby 48, Cashton 33

Weyauwega-Fremont 46, Tri-County 26

Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 44

Winter 61, Birchwood 37

Wisconsin Lutheran 68, Menomonee Falls 53

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 71, Northland Pines 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Green Bay West vs. Menasha, ccd.

River Valley vs. Viroqua, ccd.

White Lake vs. Goodman/Pembine, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..