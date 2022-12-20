The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 64, Tomah 52

Algoma 70, Sevastopol 21

Appleton North 55, Wausau West 40

Arcadia 72, Eleva-Strum 15

Arrowhead 80, Oconomowoc 44

Athens 69, Phillips 41

Auburndale 64, Assumption 36

Badger 57, Elkhorn Area 56

Bangor 69, Hillsboro 47

Baraboo 57, Portage 45

Bay Port 71, Appleton East 59

Berlin 78, North Fond du Lac 57

Bloomer 53, Barron 49

Bowler 68, Rosholt 46

Brillion 66, Kiel 46

Brookfield Central 71, Wauwatosa West 65

Bruce 72, Lake Holcombe 31

Burlington 94, Delavan-Darien 50

Cameron 80, South Shore 31

Campbellsport 44, Kewaskum 29

Cashton 72, Brookwood 41

Cassville 62, Riverdale 46

Catholic Memorial 89, Mukwonago 79

Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81

Clayton 50, New Auburn 39

Clear Lake 53, Turtle Lake 44

Columbus 71, Laconia 61

Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36

Cuba City 81, Prairie du Chien 44

D.C. Everest 76, Stevens Point 59

Darlington 61, Dodgeville 48

De Pere 70, Kimberly 42

DeForest 67, Beaver Dam 54

Eau Claire Memorial 57, River Falls 48

Eau Claire Memorial 79, New Richmond 44

Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 53

Fond du Lac 76, Oshkosh North 67

Fort Atkinson 51, Monona Grove 46

Franklin 75, Kenosha Tremper 46

Germantown 68, Wauwatosa East 53

Grafton 87, West Bend East 81

Grantsburg 54, Siren 48

Heritage Christian 89, Salam School 52

Homestead 63, Hartford Union 60

Hortonville 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Hudson 50, Menomonie 38

Kettle Moraine 80, Muskego 59

Kewaunee 67, Oconto 62

Kiel 71, Two Rivers 36

La Crosse Central 68, Waunakee 43

La Crosse Logan 69, Mauston 52

Lakeland 58, Hayward 26

Lakeside Lutheran 67, Jefferson 35

Madison Memorial 56, Beloit Memorial 43

Marquette University 78, Hamilton 71

Marshfield 80, Wausau East 49

Medford Area 56, Altoona 54

Medford Area 88, Tomahawk 33

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Mondovi 57

Merrill 55, Rhinelander 33

Middleton 76, Madison West 33

Milwaukee Golda Meir 94, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 41

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 85, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 61

Monroe 59, Fort Atkinson 52

Monroe 59, Oregon 54

New Auburn 58, Cornell 52

New Berlin Eisenhower 69, Waukesha North 63

Newman Catholic 73, Marathon 69

Nicolet 84, Cedarburg 75

Northland Lutheran 65, Nekoosa 62

Northland Pines 79, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40

Northwestern 78, Saint Croix Central 76

Northwood 58, Luck 37

Oak Creek 66, South Milwaukee 45

Omro 83, Ripon 51

Oshkosh West 84, Appleton West 64

Owen-Withee 70, Regis 44

Pacelli 91, Shiocton 79

Peshtigo 51, Gibraltar 29

Prentice 57, Chequamegon 54

Prentice 69, Phillips 60

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Racine Park 65

Reedsville 55, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Rib Lake 76, Abbotsford 49

Rice Lake 71, Eau Claire North 60

Richland Center 44, Black River Falls 40

Sauk Prairie 72, Reedsburg Area 55

Seneca 53, De Soto 29

Seymour 42, Luxemburg-Casco 30

Sheboygan Falls 44, Chilton 41

Sheboygan North 85, Kaukauna 80

Shell Lake 67, Frederic 45

Shoreland Lutheran 57, Saint Francis 49

Shullsburg 62, Monticello 40

Slinger 65, West Bend West 36

Somerset 73, St. Croix Falls 66

Southern Door 70, Sturgeon Bay 51

Southwestern 56, Potosi 52

Sparta 53, Viroqua 52

Spring Valley 62, Glenwood City 53

St. Croix Falls 67, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 56

Stoughton 75, Milton 62

Stratford 45, Edgar 44

Sun Prairie West 81, Janesville Craig 64

Union Grove 65, Wilmot Union 63

Unity 70, Webster 45

Valders 68, Roncalli 44

Waukesha South 56, Waukesha West 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 55, River Ridge 50

West Allis Nathan Hale 73, Brookfield East 67

West Salem 65, La Crosse Central 56

Westosha Central 72, Waterford 53

Weyauwega-Fremont 49, Wild Rose 35

Whitehall 62, Osseo-Fairchild 55

Winneconne 68, Iola-Scandinavia 30

Winter 81, Birchwood 77

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 66, Antigo 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..