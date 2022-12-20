The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 52, Pittsville 36

Almond-Bancroft 47, Adams-Friendship 46

Altoona 67, Saint Croix Central 59

Assumption 66, Loyal 21

Athens 93, Northland Lutheran 34

Beaver Dam 70, Lakeside Lutheran 37

Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 37

Bowler 35, Elcho 28

Brillion 61, Southern Door 45

Central Wisconsin Christian 46, Parkview 21

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46, Cumberland 36

Chilton 64, Roncalli 47

Columbus Catholic 65, Gilman 47

Cuba City 63, Lancaster 36

Delavan-Darien 64, Shoreland Lutheran 31

Ellsworth 64, Milwaukee Golda Meir 25

Janesville Parker 72, Beloit Memorial 63

Kenosha Christian Life 44, Heritage Christian 43

Lake Mills 45, Lake Country Lutheran 43

Milw. Academy of Excellence 59, Shorewood 54

Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 36, Milwaukee Madison/University 22

Milwaukee Riverside University 54, Milwaukee Vincent 24

Mount Horeb 69, Monroe 21

Necedah 36, Port Edwards 22

Neenah 73, Bay Port 53

New Glarus 59, Mineral Point 40

Northwood 53, Birchwood 35

Pewaukee 65, Hartford Union 46

Platteville 64, Fennimore 50

Prairie du Chien 68, Black Hawk 28

Red Devils Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 48, Mercer 24

Ripon 68, Chilton 42

Rosholt 40, Newman Catholic 35

Sheboygan North 89, Sheboygan South 57

Shullsburg 61, Boscobel 57

South Shore 77, Winter 33

Stockbridge 36, Saint Thomas Aquinas 19

Stoughton 39, Waterford 38

Turtle Lake 43, Clear Lake 33

West Allis Central 62, Messmer 18

Whitnall 60, Living Word Lutheran 46

Wild Rose 72, Fall River 35

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 69, North Fond du Lac 38

