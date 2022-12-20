By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (21-11, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee visits the Cleveland Cavaliers after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points in the Bucks’ 128-119 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 in division play. Cleveland ranks eighth in the NBA shooting 37.0% from deep, led by Isaiah Mobley shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 11-4 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by Jrue Holiday averaging 7.6.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 117-102 on Nov. 26. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points to help lead the Bucks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is averaging 20.7 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 29.3 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 31.0 points per game and averaging 11.1 rebounds for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 14.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 106.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES:

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

