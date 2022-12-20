MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee has joined the ranks of other major cities challenging their 2020 census figures, claiming the once-a-decade U.S. head count which determines political power and federal funding fell 16,500 short of the true population figure. The official count left Milwaukee with its lowest population since 1930. Milwaukee on Tuesday joined Boston, Austin, Detroit and Memphis among the largest U.S. cities challenging their census results. Several dozen smaller cities, towns and villages also have filed challenges. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Mayor Cavalier Johnson said Tuesday the challenge is meant to set the record straight on the city’s true population.

