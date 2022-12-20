By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 29 points and 23 rebounds and Providence beat No. 24 Marquette 103-98 in double overtime. Hopkins grabbed the offensive board on a missed free throw with 15 seconds left in the second OT to help Providence run out the clock. The Friars won their fourth straight game and improved to 4-0 in overtime this season. Devin Carter and Ed Croswell scored 20 points apiece for Providence, which beat a ranked team for the fourth straight season. Native Rhode Islander Tyler Kolek scored a career-high 29 points before fouling out in the second overtime for the Golden Eagles.

