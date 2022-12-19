By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A.J. Dillon ran for two scores, Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes afloat with a 24-12 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Dillon put Green Bay ahead for good with an 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and also scored from 1 yard out in the third period. He left midway through the second half to be evaluated for a concussion. Rodgers went 22 of 30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and interception to win his ninth straight “Monday Night Football” start.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.