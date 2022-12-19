By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have piled up far more injuries than wins during a Super Bowl title defense that never really had much chance of success. They wasted no time adding to that injury list Monday night while setting a dubious mark with their 10th loss, matching the most ever by a defending Super Bowl champion. Rams center Brian Allen injured a calf on the first play from scrimmage in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. The latest setback dropped the Rams’ record to 4-10. That matches the highest loss total by any defending Super Bowl champ.

